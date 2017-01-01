SHOP NOW
Personalized guidance and insights. Your favorite songs and apps. All the features you love from Fitbit. This is the watch you’ve been waiting for.

Get real-time guidance to reach your goals

  • Personal Coaching
  • Built-in GPS
  • Heart Rate
  • Water-Resistant
COACHING

GUIDANCE

Dynamic Personal Coaching

Work out in a whole new way

Designed to give you more guidance than ever, Ionic serves up personalized workouts that play on screen and guide you through every move.

It’s a watch that gets to know you

Exercise routines adapt based on your feedback so you’re always getting the right workout for your fitness level.

With personalized recommendations

Get recommended workouts based on your recent activity—like yoga after a big run or a more intense session after a restful night.

Built-in GPS & Multi-Sport Modes

Get going with built-in GPS

Multi-sport modes let you track specific workouts like weights, runs and rides. In Bike, Run or Hike mode, use built-in GPS to see pace, distance and other key stats on display.

When you’re done, you’ll get a complete performance summary that shows elevation climbed, split times and a map of your route.

Distance 10 MI
Steps 20 K
Time 54 MIN

Reaches more satellites, more accurately

Ionic uses GLONASS to tap into global satellites, so no matter where you are—in the middle of a city, the mountains or nowhere—you get the best stats.

Designed with an integrated antenna

The GPS antenna is integrated into Ionic’s watch case for a stronger satellite connection and more accurate stats.

SmartTrack

Get credit for every workout

Whether you’re on the elliptical, out for a jog or doing sports like basketball or tennis, SmartTrack™ automatically recognizes your exercise and records it for you in the Fitbit app.

PurePulse® Heart Rate

Optimize your effort with heart rate zones

During workouts, check your real-time heart rate zone to see whether you’re in the Fat Burn, Cardio or Peak zone to optimize your intensity and dial in your effort.

Swim Tracking

Track time in the water

Ionic was built water-resistant and with enhanced swim tracking capabilities. Just start Swim Mode to record your laps, stroke style, calories burned & more.

If you forget to record it, SmartTrack will have your back by tracking swims for you.

Run Detect

Automatically record runs

When you run, so does Ionic. It recognizes when you’re running and automatically enters Run Mode—starting GPS so you can see key run stats on screen.

Plus, it automatically pauses when you do, so your pace and duration are spot on for accuracy. All you have to do is lace up.

Impact Heart Rate Zones Run Summary
Impact

Guided Breathing

Relax with guided breathing

Find moments of calm throughout the day by following personalized guided breathing sessions based on your heart rate.

Stories

The coach that takes you to the finish line.

As a competitive triathlete, every extra edge matters. A few seconds shaved off my swim time. Getting my heart rate in the right zone on the ride. Keeping myself on pace in the final miles.

To see it all with a swipe is an absolute game-changer.

+

Uncover long-term insights about your health

  • Sleep Stages
  • Resting Heart Rate
  • Cardio Fitness Level
SLEEP STAGES

INSIGHTS

Sleep Stages

See time in sleep stages

Ionic helps you better understand your sleep quality by using PurePulse® heart rate to track your time spent in light, deep and REM sleep stages.

Sleep Schedule

Work toward a sleep goal

When you set a sleep goal in the Fitbit app, you’ll get a recommended sleep schedule—complete with bedtime reminders and a silent alarm—to help you keep a consistent routine.

Sleep Schedule Sleep Stages Sleep Insights
Sleep Schedule

Sleep Insights

Get insights on your night

See valuable insights about your sleep to get a clearer picture of your nighttime habits, how your routine might be affecting your sleep quality and what you can do to improve.

Resting Heart Rate

Track resting heart rate

Learn how your cardiovascular health and fitness is progressing by tracking your resting heart rate and following your heart rate trends over time.

Past 30 Days 50 bpm

Cardio Fitness Level

Learn how fit you are

Get a better understanding of your cardio fitness level and learn how you can improve over time with a personalized Cardio Fitness Score.

Good 43

Find motivation that gets you moving

  • Stores & Plays Music
  • Pandora Stations
  • Works with
    Bluetooth Headphones
MUSIC STORAGE

MOTIVATION

Music Storage

Take your tunes, forget your phone

Ionic stores and plays 300+ songs—giving you the extra edge you need to tackle tough workouts or take on the day.

300 + songs

Play music from Pandora

Take your listening experience to the next level with Pandora Plus on Ionic. Sync your favorite stations or curated workout stations to your watch and you can hear your favorite music ad-free and offline—all from your wrist.

Connect to Pandora

Connect to Bluetooth headphones

Ionic seamlessly connects to wireless Bluetooth head­phones like Fitbit Flyer so you can hear music & audio coaching on the go.

Fitbit Flyer

Essentials that make everything more convenient

  • Popular Apps
  • Makes Payments
  • Customizable Clock Faces
  • Multi-Day Battery
APPS

CONVENIENCE

Partner Apps

Access popular apps

Get instant access to important updates for weather, sports and more & use your favorite apps like Pandora, Strava and Starbucks.

Find an app store with purpose

Discover and download your favorite apps for fitness, finances, social, sports & more—all from the new Fitbit app store.

Fitbit Pay

Pay without your wallet

With the NFC chip inside Ionic, you can securely store and use your Visa, Mastercard or Amex credit card with just a few simple swipes on screen.

Smart Notifications

Get important notifications

Stay connected to what matters most with texts, calls and calendar alerts & notifications from apps like Facebook and Gmail.

Incoming Call

Customizable Clock Faces

Find the clock face for you

With unique designs that range from sleek and understated to fun and fitness-focused, there’s an Ionic clock face that fits your style.

Multi-Day Battery

Spend less time charging

A day lasts 24 hours. So should your watch. With a multi-day battery life of 4+ days, Ionic tracks your morning, night & everything in between.

Multi-Platform Compatibility

Works with more smartphones

Ionic automatically syncs to computers and 200+ Android, iPhone & Windows devices over Bluetooth—so you can easily see the complete picture of your health on your Fitbit dashboard.

Fitbit Ionic Adidas

Unlock an exclusive adidas sports experience with this special edition Fitbit Ionic watch.

Harrison Barnes Professional Basketball Player

Style and accessories to make it yours

SPORT

ACCESSORY BANDS IN CORAL & BLUE GRAY, BLACK & CHARCOAL OR COBALT & LIME

Sport band in
Coral and Blue Gray

Two-toned band creates a sporty, stylish look that’s ready for anything.

Sport band in
Cobalt and Lime
Sport band in
Sport band in
Coral and Blue Gray

Sport band in
Black and Charcoal
Sport band in
Take on any workout with a breathable band and secure double-buckle.

Sport band in
Cobalt and Lime

Sport band in
Black and Charcoal
LEATHER

ACCESSORY BANDS IN COGNAC OR MIDNIGHT BLUE

Leather band in Cognac

Hand-crafted with high-quality Horween leather and other materials.

Full-grain leather and a subtle taper offer an elevated look, day or night.

Leather band in Cognac

Leather band in Cognac
Leather band in Cognac

Made with natural materials that mold to your wrist and develop an aged patina finish over time.

CLASSIC

ACCESSORY BANDS IN CHARCOAL, SLATE BLUE OR BLUE GRAY

Classic band in Blue Gray with Silver Gray clasp

From weekends to workouts, it’s an accessory that goes where you do.

Classic band in Slate Blue with Burnt Orange clasp

Water-resistant with a sleek aero pattern that’s casual and cool.

Classic band in Charcoal with Smoke Gray clasp

Classic band in Blue Gray with Silver Gray clasp

Comfortable, durable style that goes the distance.

Classic band in Blue Gray with Silver Gray clasp
Meet the #1 health and fitness app

Find everything you need to stay inspired, track your progress and reach your goals. Get it free on iOS, Android & Windows.

Take a Tour

