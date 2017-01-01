- WATCH VIDEO
Personalized guidance and insights. Your favorite songs and apps. All the features you love from Fitbit. This is the watch you’ve been waiting for.
Designed to give you more guidance than ever, Ionic serves up personalized workouts that play on screen and guide you through every move.
Exercise routines adapt based on your feedback so you’re always getting the right workout for your fitness level.
Get recommended workouts based on your recent activity—like yoga after a big run or a more intense session after a restful night.
Multi-sport modes let you track specific workouts like weights, runs and rides. In Bike, Run or Hike mode, use built-in GPS to see pace, distance and other key stats on display.
When you’re done, you’ll get a complete performance summary that shows elevation climbed, split times and a map of your route.
Ionic uses GLONASS to tap into global satellites, so no matter where you are—in the middle of a city, the mountains or nowhere—you get the best stats.
The GPS antenna is integrated into Ionic’s watch case for a stronger satellite connection and more accurate stats.
Whether you’re on the elliptical, out for a jog or doing sports like basketball or tennis, SmartTrack™ automatically recognizes your exercise and records it for you in the Fitbit app.
During workouts, check your real-time heart rate zone to see whether you’re in the Fat Burn, Cardio or Peak zone to optimize your intensity and dial in your effort.More on Zone Training
Ionic was built water-resistant and with enhanced swim tracking capabilities. Just start Swim Mode to record your laps, stroke style, calories burned & more.
If you forget to record it, SmartTrack will have your back by tracking swims for you.
When you run, so does Ionic. It recognizes when you’re running and automatically enters Run Mode—starting GPS so you can see key run stats on screen.
Plus, it automatically pauses when you do, so your pace and duration are spot on for accuracy. All you have to do is lace up.
Find moments of calm throughout the day by following personalized guided breathing sessions based on your heart rate.
As a competitive triathlete, every extra edge matters. A few seconds shaved off my swim time. Getting my heart rate in the right zone on the ride. Keeping myself on pace in the final miles.
To see it all with a swipe is an absolute game-changer.
Ionic helps you better understand your sleep quality by using PurePulse® heart rate to track your time spent in light, deep and REM sleep stages.
When you set a sleep goal in the Fitbit app, you’ll get a recommended sleep schedule—complete with bedtime reminders and a silent alarm—to help you keep a consistent routine.
See valuable insights about your sleep to get a clearer picture of your nighttime habits, how your routine might be affecting your sleep quality and what you can do to improve.
Learn how your cardiovascular health and fitness is progressing by tracking your resting heart rate and following your heart rate trends over time.
Get a better understanding of your cardio fitness level and learn how you can improve over time with a personalized Cardio Fitness Score.
Ionic stores and plays 300+ songs—giving you the extra edge you need to tackle tough workouts or take on the day.
Take your listening experience to the next level with Pandora Plus on Ionic. Sync your favorite stations or curated workout stations to your watch and you can hear your favorite music ad-free and offline—all from your wrist.Connect to Pandora
Ionic seamlessly connects to wireless Bluetooth headphones like Fitbit Flyer so you can hear music & audio coaching on the go.Meet Fitbit Flyer
Get instant access to important updates for weather, sports and more & use your favorite apps like Pandora, Strava and Starbucks.
Discover and download your favorite apps for fitness, finances, social, sports & more—all from the new Fitbit app store.
With the NFC chip inside Ionic, you can securely store and use your Visa, Mastercard or Amex credit card with just a few simple swipes on screen.
Stay connected to what matters most with texts, calls and calendar alerts & notifications from apps like Facebook and Gmail.
With unique designs that range from sleek and understated to fun and fitness-focused, there’s an Ionic clock face that fits your style.
A day lasts 24 hours. So should your watch. With a multi-day battery life of 4+ days, Ionic tracks your morning, night & everything in between.
Ionic automatically syncs to computers and 200+ Android, iPhone & Windows devices over Bluetooth—so you can easily see the complete picture of your health on your Fitbit dashboard.
Unlock an exclusive adidas sports experience with this special edition Fitbit Ionic watch.Notify Me
ACCESSORY BANDS IN CORAL & BLUE GRAY, BLACK & CHARCOAL OR COBALT & LIME
Two-toned band creates a sporty, stylish look that’s ready for anything.
Take on any workout with a breathable band and secure double-buckle.
ACCESSORY BANDS IN COGNAC OR MIDNIGHT BLUE
Leather band in Cognac
ACCESSORY BANDS IN CHARCOAL, SLATE BLUE OR BLUE GRAY
Classic band in Slate Blue with Burnt Orange clasp
Classic band in Blue Gray with Silver Gray clasp
Find everything you need to stay inspired, track your progress and reach your goals. Get it free on iOS, Android & Windows.