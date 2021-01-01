Celebrate mom with up to $50 off gifts and free 2-day shipping on orders $50+**. Sale ends 5/8.* SHOP SALE

Fitbit Sense is the advanced health smartwatch that helps you tune in to your body with tools for stress management, heart health, SpO2, skin temperature & more. Includes a 6-month free Premium trial for new Premium users.†***

Reasons you’ll love Sense Reasons you’ll love Sense

Stress Management
Compatible ECG App*
Skin Temperature
SpO2 Levels
Free Premium Trial◆
Optimize Your Sleep
Fitbit Sense smartwatch

An innovative health smartwatch with ECG app, SpO2 & stress management.◆***

Experience Fitbit Sense.

Fitbit Sense smartwatch

Stress Management

Lessen your stress

The on-wrist EDA Scan app detects electrodermal activity, which may indicate your body’s response to stress. You can use the Fitbit app to track trends over time, reflect on your mood and try new mindfulness tools. Understanding stress is clearer with your daily Stress Management Score, which comes with a helpful breakdown for Premium members.

Fitbit Sense smartwatch and Fitbit app in a phone

Compatible ECG App*

For the muscle that moves you

Use the on-wrist ECG app to assess your heart for atrial fibrillation (AFib), a common heart rhythm irregularity.

Plus, stay informed with heart rate notifications when Sense detects that your heart rate is above or below your threshold

Fitbit Sense smartwatch

Skin Temperature

Take health to the next degree

Skin temperature tells a story about your body. Sense has an on-wrist skin temperature sensor to track your variation each night and show if it varies from your usual range, so you can identify changes in your trends over time.***

Fitbit Sense smartwatch

SpO2 Levels

A new way to see wellness

Track SpO2—the level of oxygen in your blood—to help you learn when there may be an indication of important changes in your well-being. See your SpO2 nightly average and range on wrist with an SpO2 clock face, and view trends over the past week in the Fitbit app.‡

Fitbit Sense smartwatch and Fitbit Premium screen on a phone

Free Premium Trial◆

6 months of health insights

Sense unlocks a free 6-month trial for new Premium users so you can optimize your well-being: see your SpO2, breathing rate and heart rate variability trends over the past month in the Health Metrics dashboard, plus advanced mindfulness & stress management tools, deeper sleep analysis, personalized insights and more.◆‡

Fitbit Sense smartwatch and sleep score showing in Fitbit app

Optimize Your Sleep

Boost your energy with better rest

Track your time in light, deep and REM sleep, then get a Sleep Score to better understand your ZZZs. And use the Smart Wake alarm to wake up during the optimal stage of sleep and be ready to take on your day.

Even more to love

Fitbit Sense smartwatch

Leading Edge Design

With a stainless steel ring, AMOLED & Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 display and innovative biosensor core, Sense elevates your every day.

Fitbit Sense smartwatch

6+ Day Battery Life

Get a week of battery life without stopping to charge, along with fast charging—fuel for a full day in just 12 minutes.**

Fitbit Sense smartwatch voice assist

Voice Assistant

Use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa Built-in to ask your Fitbit smartwatch questions, set alarms, check the weather and more.◆◆

Fitbit Sense smartwatch

Hundreds of Clock Faces

Choose and store up to 5 of your favorites right on your wrist, then easily switch your look from one to another.

Fitbit Sense smartwatch

20+ Goal-Based Exercises

Choose from activity modes to get real-time stats during workouts or let SmartTrack™ automatically recognize and record them for you.

Fitbit Sense smartwatch

Essential Apps

Download hundreds of apps for fitness, sports and fun—everything from Uber to United Airlines to Spotify to TRX®.

Fitbit Sense smartwatch

Smart in Every Way

Take Bluetooth® calls, get text & app notifications and more—plus Android users send quick replies and voice replies.◆◆

Fitbit Sense smartwatch

Fitbit App

See your stats, trends and all your progress in one place—plus access your free Premium trial for personalized guidance.◆

Fitbit Sense smartwatch

Menstrual Health Tracking

Use your watch and the Fitbit app to log periods, record symptoms, track your ovulation and discover patterns in your cycle.◆◆◆

Fitbit Sense smartwatch

Fitbit Pay™

Tap to pay at any retail store or transit station that accepts contactless payments—no phone or wallet necessary.◆◆

Wear it your way

woman wearing a Victor Glemaud band Victor Glemaud for Fitbit Metallic Gold / Black Knit Band
Perforated Charcoal Leather Band Perforated Charcoal Premium Horween® Leather Band Black / Lunar White Sport Band Black / Lunar White Sport Band
Melon / Rose Sport Band Melon / Rose Sport Band charcoal woven band for Fitbit Sense Charcoal Woven Band
woman in field wearing Pendleton Fitbit band Pendleton for Fitbit Blue / Pink Basket Maker Woven Band
Camo Woven Band Camo Woven Band Coral Woven Band Coral Woven Band
Black Leather Band Black Premium Horween® Leather Band Rainbow Woven Band Rainbow Woven Band

